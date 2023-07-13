An ultralight aircraft remained suspended 75 feet in the air on pine tree limbs Wednesday, a day after pilot Bill Gildersleeve lost power just short of his runway in northwestern Limestone County, crashed into the trees and escaped uninjured.
Michelle Williamson, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the office responded to the call.
“We got the call around 1:38 p.m., a report of a plane being in a tree,” she said. “As soon as we got the report, we responded.”
The crash happened at Vivians Road and Siniard Road in unincorporated Limestone County, about 5 miles from Salem and about a mile and a half from the Limestone-Lauderdale County line.
Gildersleeve, 70, from West Limestone County, said he has been flying since he was 15 years old and had been out cruising around. His Phantom X1, 220-pound single passenger aircraft lost power just before the grass runway he constructed on his property.
“She conked out on me just 30 feet from my approach,” he said. “When they check it out, I’m pretty sure they’re going to find out the fuel pump was bad. I just lost all my power and settled into the treetops nice and gentle.”
Williamson said first responders assisted Gildersleeve.
“This pilot did have to have help getting out of the plane, but there’s no injuries to report,” she said.
Gildersleeve said it took first responders a little over an hour to get him out of the tree.
“The aircraft is sitting about 75 feet up to my estimate and I unbelted my seat belt and climbed down 20 feet and I was running out of limbs to put my feet on,” he said. “So, I just stopped there and rested and called out, ‘Help, help, fire department, help, help!’”
A 7- or 8-year-old neighbor heard him and went to get his mother who called 9-1-1, Gildersleeve said.
“It did mild damage, and it didn’t hurt me at all,” he said. “I only got scratched-up arms from trying to climb down the tree.”
Williamson said the Federal Aviation Administration was notified Tuesday.
Gildersleeve said, “The FAA, when they called, they said they were going to send the national traffic safety board, or whoever it is, to come snatch it down and check it out and see what happened. I don’t know if that meant they’re going to cut the trees and let it drop or if they’re going to hook it up with some thing and bring it down nice.”
Gildersleeve said he was not given a time frame of when the FAA will come out and perform their investigation or when his plane will be removed from the trees.
