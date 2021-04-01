The Rogers Group plans to start construction work on the Alabama 251/Lindsay Lane roundabout the week of April 5, weather permitting.
The Alabama Department of Transportation expects the project to last through the end of this year.
The detour includes Compton Road, Yarbrough Road, Oakdale Road and Nick Davis Road, and ALDOT is installing detour signs for the area.
To view the temporary traffic control plan for the construction phases, go to www.athensal.us and scroll to the homepage articles under “Athens News Find Out What’s Going On” and click the “Alabama 251/Lindsay Lane Round-a-bout Work” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.