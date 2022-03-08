ATHENS — The Alabama Department of Transportation said Tuesday that Alabama 251 at the Lindsay Lane roundabout is now open.
Weather permitting, the segments of Lindsay Lane closed due to construction of the roundabout will open later this month.
ALDOT said motorists are advised that the project to improve the intersection is ongoing and lane closures on Alabama 251 are possible at times as the contractor completes remaining work.
ALDOT said that when approaching a roundabout, slow down and yield to traffic inside the intersection. Look left, proceed into the roundabout when there is a gap in traffic and follow the circle to your exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.