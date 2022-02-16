A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:33 p.m. this afternoon on Alabama 251 near Wooley Springs Road in Limestone County, according to state troopers.
The roadway is blocked for an undetermined amount of time, and troopers ask that motorists avoid the area.
