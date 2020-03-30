The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Reed Contracting is starting work today to resurface Alabama 53 in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.
The nearly $1.3 million project will resurface more than 5½ miles of Alabama 53 from Ed White Road/Coggins Road near the Madison County Line to the Alabama 251 and Sixth Street intersection in Ardmore.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work zone and they should expect single-lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers, from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Mondays through Fridays. Completion is anticipated in early summer.
