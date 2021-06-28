MONTGOMERY — Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon will not run again for his District 25 seat that includes a portion of Limestone County and will retire as speaker after the 2022 elections, Alabama Daily News has learned.
In an email to his House colleagues obtained by ADN, McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said he and his wife, Deb, made a family decision to “enjoy our golden years” away from the Legislature.
“I will remain active in our local community and checking off many ‘honey do’ items that have accumulated in the past decade,” McCutcheon wrote. “Words cannot express the rewarding fulfilling feeling to sit in the Speaker’s Chair and watch each of you work through the legislative process.”
McCutcheon’s work is not yet done as speaker. He would still presumably preside over whatever special sessions Gov. Kay Ivey calls this fall plus the 2022 session that starts in January. A new speaker will be chosen after the November 2022 elections during an organizational session.
McCutcheon referenced that process in his note to members.
“Whenever there is an announcement of a change in leadership, individuals will step up and pounce on the opportunity to lead. I respect the courageous effort and applaud their willingness to be challenged. I ask that we be mindful of our roles through this term and the Leadership we have in place. Let’s stay the course and finish this legislative session together!”
McCutcheon has now served as speaker of the House for five years, elected by the body in 2016 after the conviction and removal of Mike Hubbard.
