ATHENS — The drummer for Alabama Shakes was charged this week with violating a domestic violence protection order, and Limestone County prosecutors on Tuesday asked the court to revoke his probation in a separate case.
Steven William Johnson, 34, of Madison, was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Limestone County Jail on Sunday for the alleged misdemeanor protection order violation, records show. His bail was set at $2,500, according to inmate booking information.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Clemmons on Tuesday filed a petition in Circuit Court for the suspended sentence in another misdemeanor case to be revoked.
In April, Johnson pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to 90 days in the Limestone County Jail, with 90 days to be suspended, followed by 24 months of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs and restitution.
The April plea came after an Athens man, in a complaint filed in District Court, charged that Johnson intentionally damaged the wooden exterior door jam at his residence.
Prosecutors allege that Johnson has failed to comply with the conditions of his probation, including his arrest for the new charge of violating a protection order.
In the petition, Clemmons said “sufficient evidence of violation of the suspended jail sentence will be shown” at a revocation hearing to prove that the suspended jail sentence is due to be revoked with the balance of the jail sentence to be imposed.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker issued the protection order in March, and Johnson was served with the order on March 30.
In a complaint filed last month, Johnson’s ex-wife said he came to her residence on or about Aug. 22, yelled and cursed at her and beat on the back door.
In her petition for the protection order, the woman accused Johnson of trespassing on her property, stalking and injuring her and threatening to keep her children.
She wrote that Johnson also made harassing calls and threatening texts and broke into her home in December 2018 and choked her and slammed her down in March 2018.
“He’s mad because (we’re) divorced,” she wrote in the petition.
According to her petition, the couple married in May 2015 and were divorced last November.
Founded in Athens in 2009, Alabama Shakes has released two albums and won four Grammy Awards.
