HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A Toyota factory in Huntsville will add 450 jobs as the sole North American manufacturer of engines for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck, the company said Monday.
Employment at the Toyota Alabama plant will increase to 1,800 people, and the company said it plans to spend $288 million on the project, which is separate from a Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant being constructed in Limestone County-annexed Huntsville.
The twin-turbo V6 engine was described as a completely new motor for the Tundra.
