The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will hold a Memorial Day program Monday at 11 a.m. at the museum, located at 114 W. Pryor St. in Athens. Special guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. K. Todd Royar, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. The public is invited.
Athens City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and no recycling pickup is scheduled due to it being the fifth Monday of the month.
