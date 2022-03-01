The Alabama Department of Transportation is doing final paving in and around the intersection of Alabama 251 and Lindsay Lane in Athens this week.
ALDOT anticipates reopening Alabama 251 in and around the intersection by the middle of next week.
The Lindsay Lane portion will reopen later in March, if weather permits. There is still some concrete work to be completed along Lindsay Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.