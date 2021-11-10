The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that traffic on Interstate 65 between Athens and Interstate 565 will be detoured three days next week for disassembly and transport of a large crane.
ALDOT said southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Southbound traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound. ALDOT said state troopers will be on the scene to assist with traffic control.
ALDOT said the $2.8 million Rebuild Alabama project with contractor Miller & Miller is widening the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.
Construction of a related $13.3 million Rebuild Alabama project to add lanes on Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September. Also, the City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in another project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.