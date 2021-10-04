A North Carolina woman has been identified as the driver of the vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Limestone County on Aug. 19, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said Rebekah Elizabeth Pridgen, 26, of Kenansville, North Carolina, was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan that struck and killed a Madison teen on East Limestone Road near Nick Davis Road, about eight miles east of Athens. She was located on Sept. 14, ALEA said.
It added no charges have been filed, and the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.