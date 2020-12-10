ATHENS — Nearly half of Limestone County Schools' virtual elementary students plan to return to in-person classes next semester, according to the superintendent.
The latest figures show that 392 of the 819 elementary students currently enrolled in virtual learning are returning to traditional instruction for the second semester, Superintendent Randy Shearouse told school board members Tuesday night.
At the high school level, 411 of the 1,370 virtual students decided to leave virtual instruction and return to traditional for the second semester, and 414 have decided to go virtual, leaving three more virtual high school students for the second semester.
“It was great that they got the numbers in early enough (to allow the district to) make all these changes before January so we can be ready to go with” the virtual and traditional options, Shearouse said. He said student numbers vary “as situations change on a daily basis.”
The district has a total of 8,140 students in its traditional and virtual education options, and “for the second semester, 6,340 students will be attending traditional,” Shearouse said.
He said 427 elementary students and 1,373 high school students will take part in virtual instruction in the second semester.
Board member Charles Shoulders asked about the performance of virtual students.
“It’s all over the place quite honestly,” Shearouse said. “We have some that are performing very well and doing very well in their program. We have others that are not signing on every day that are failing. It just really depends on a case-by-case basis.”
Shearouse said school personnel are trying to reach out to the low-performing virtual students.
“I know some of the individual schools have tried to reach out to them,” he said. “Right now we’re going through what are we going to do with seniors, for example, because we want to make sure they graduate.”
School officials know which students “are not being successful, are not passing,” Shearouse said. “We’re trying to find some ways to help those students out.”
Board member Earl Glaze asked if virtual students can be required to return to the classroom if they’re not logging in and not doing what they’re supposed to do.
Shearouse said he had a meeting scheduled with high school principals to discuss the issue. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, he said, “it may be difficult to force someone to come back” if, for example, they have a parent who is older or at-risk.
