The city of Huntsville’s annexation last week of 1,220 acres near an area that will be served by an $18 million Alabama 20 overpass has created more urgency among Decatur officials to expand its city limits farther into Limestone County.
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday approved the annexation of 1,220.5 acres of Limestone County land owned by Haney Ltd. A city can only annex land that is contiguous to — touches — land in its existing city limits, and the latest Huntsville annexation barely met that requirement. One corner of the Haney property touches a corner of previously annexed Huntsville land that juts just west of Interstate 65.
It's this contiguity requirement that worries Decatur officials.
“Once they’re contiguous it will be much easier for Huntsville to continue to move south,” Councilman Kyle Pike said Monday. Pike’s district includes all the Decatur-annexed land north of the river, in Limestone County.
The Huntsville-annexed Haney land is between I-65 and U.S. 31, south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road. While the southern edge of the annexed Haney land is about 2 miles north of Decatur’s northernmost city limits, it is contiguous to a large amount of acreage. That means Huntsville now has a potential path to annex unincorporated land between the Haney land and Decatur city limits.
Decatur’s existing northernmost city limit is generally along Airport Road, the primary exception being a narrow strip of land extending farther north along U.S. 31 that encompasses Calhoun Community College. City officials would like to annex land north of Airport Road because the land — most of it farmland — has development potential. Some of that potential stems from the Alabama 20 overpass that the city is building, and which City Engineer Carl Prewitt on Monday said is scheduled to be complete in late January or early February.
“I do think we should continue to try to move north of (Airport Road). I think we should always be urgent about it,” Pike said. “Obviously with Huntsville moving in that direction — we’re aware of it, we know it, and I think we should continue to keep our foot on the gas moving in that direction. I do think we should continue looking at expansion over there.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said Huntsville’s annexation of the Haney property is not concerning in and of itself because he has never envisioned Decatur expanding its city limits that far north. Like Pike, however, he worries about the ease with which Huntsville could now continue annexing farther south, into areas Ladner would like to see Decatur annex.
The Haney property “connects to a lot of land,” Ladner said, and Huntsville is aggressively expanding its city limits.
Ladner said he has always seen Martin Lime Road as a likely northernmost point of Decatur annexation efforts. Martin Lime is an east-west road about 4 miles north of Alabama 20 and 3 miles north of Decatur’s main northern border at Airport Road.
The problem, Ladner said, is that the Huntsville-annexed Haney property is close to Martin Lime Road — about one-third of a mile north of it — which means any more Huntsville annexations in the area would likely block annexations that he views as beneficial for Decatur.
Ladner’s other concern is the speed at which Huntsville annexed the Haney land and what that portends for future annexations by the state’s most populous city. Athens officials had aggressively courted Haney Ltd. owners, seeing that land as an obvious way to reap additional benefits from the extensive infrastructure Athens put in place to lure Buc-ee’s to Athens-annexed land at Huntsville Brownsferry Road and I-65. Athens council members said they thought Haney was set to annex into Athens, and did not realize Huntsville had won the annexation battle until the agenda for Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting was published, just days before the annexation took effect.
Decatur is now not just in possible competition with Huntsville for unincorporated land north of Airport Road. Athens also has previously annexed land that is contiguous to significant acreage between Airport Road and Martin Lime Road.
All that acreage potentially benefits from the Alabama 20 overpass, but the fact that Decatur is building the overpass gives the city no advantage in the annexation battle. The overpass will enhance the development potential of landowners’ property regardless of what municipality they decide to call home.
--
Courting landowners
Decatur officials say the next step, one that has taken on more urgency since Huntsville ventured west of I-65, is to more aggressively court landowners north of Airport Road.
“We don’t really want to show our hand on those things,” Mayor Tab Bowling said Monday when asked about efforts to convince landowners to annex into Decatur. “To say that we don’t want to tip our hand would indicate that we are looking.”
The main inducement available to municipalities seeking to annex land is infrastructure. Landowners can’t get the maximum value for their land unless it has the infrastructure in place to support commercial, industrial or residential development. The “bidding war” in an annexation competition typically comes down to which municipality can offer the best and quickest access to infrastructure.
Bowling is confident the City Council will be aggressive on this front.
“These guys have been very quick to say yes whenever we have a good business model,” he said.
Infrastructure — sewer, water, power, roads — is expensive, but Ladner thinks the cost is worth it when evaluating whether to annex land that, once developed, could provide ongoing tax revenue for Decatur.
“I think it’s important that we let (landowners) know that we’re willing to work with them and want them to be a part of Decatur if that’s what they want,” Ladner said, “I’m one guy and it takes a council, but I think we should put everything on the table as far as sewer, roads, utilities, if that is something people want on their property. I’d absolutely be willing to do that.”
He said the first step is talking to landowners to determine what infrastructure they want.
“‘We’re here. We want to work with you,’” Ladner said of the approach to be taken with owners of land that Decatur wants to annex. “’We’ve tried to show that we want to be aggressive on development. We’ve got an overpass here that would help; what else will it take?’ We just need to be the easiest people to work with for everybody in that area.”
Pike also sees urgency in cooperating with landowners north of Airport Road.
“We want to know what these landowners’ thoughts are on the property, its intended use,” Pike said. “It’s really a two-way street of working with the landowners, discussing what we would like to see and how we can help them, why they should annex in. The other side of it is working with them to see what projects they would like to see on that property.”
The next obvious annexation target for Decatur would be the land between Airport Road and Garrett Road, which is 1 mile north of Airport Road. The main landowners in this area, according to Limestone County property records, are Shaw Trust Land Co., Brent and Shantina Shaw, Edmond Garrett III, Elizabeth Garrett and Fennel-Noble Ltd.
Athens plans an annexation vote this week that was pushed forward partly in reaction to Huntsville's annexation of the Haney property. A called City Council meeting Thursday will consider annexation of about 200 acres of Braly property that runs along Interstate 65 and extends south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.