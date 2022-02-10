ATHENS — One of two Limestone County subdivisions approved this week received pushback because of drainage issues, but the developer said he plans to fix the problems as soon as possible.
The Limestone County Commission approved the second phase of Bowman Acres by a 3-1 vote Monday. District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said he voted against the project in the northeast corner of the intersection of Brown and Bledsoe roads because he felt the drainage situation should be fixed before approval.
In its other subdivision vote, the commission unanimously approved the 78-lot first phase of Capshaw Grove, which also is in Barksdale's District 2.
The second phase of Bowman Acres is for 24 lots. Barksdale objected that the subdivision isn't draining properly and said meter bases have even washed across the road. Houses in the subdivision's first phase that have already been built and sold have fences erected where a retention pond should be, Barksdale said.
County Engineer Marc Massey said Bowman Acres met requirements for subdivision approval because its developer, Campbell and Mance Resources of Huntsville, has obtained a bond to ensure the work to fix the drainage will be completed. A bond is an insurance policy that says if the work is not completed, the insurance company would pay the county to complete the work, Massey said.
“According to our regulations, they can be approved with a bond for outstanding items to be completed," Massey said. "They can bond that and complete it, as long as it’s completed during that bond period.”
Barksdale said he does not believe the drainage issue will be immediately resolved by the developer. Jason Black, District 3 Commissioner, voted in favor of the subdivision, saying in the commission meeting that it is possible that the developer would take care of the problem within the next month.
E. J. Yankowski with Campbell and Mance said the developer plans to fix the issue immediately and is just waiting for AT&T to relocate lines or other equipment.
“We’re trying to go some different routes because the homeowners actually put the fences up on the property line, so we didn’t want to take their fences down," Yankowski said. "However, to make it work efficiently, we are going to take down a part of the fence, which we’ve already done.”
The developer will put the fence back up for the homeowner, Yankowski said.
The plan, Yankowski said, is to make the existing ditch lower, shallower and wider in the problem area with a seven-foot base which will lead right up to the roadway. The water will then flow into the street and connect to a culvert under the road.
Yankowski said there is another bond, a maintenance bond, to ensure there are no issues when the subdivision is checked for code compliance again in two years.
“After two years, the county (engineers) and myself, we’ll walk it, even before then. If we detect a problem, we’ll fix it,” Yankowski said.
If no problems are detected, the county engineering department will sign off on it and take responsibility, Yankowski said.
Capshaw Grove, the other subdivision approved Monday, is located on the east side of Lipscomb Road, approximately 2,800 feet south of Capshaw Road.
Luke Williams, director of development for Garden Street Communities Southeast out of Gulf Breeze, Florida, said construction of homes in Capshaw Grove will probably start in about a month. Williams said they will start selling houses as construction is completed on each one.
There will be one more phase of the subdivision that will come in front of the commission, most likely in June, Williams said. Phase two will have 86 lots to add to the 78 from phase one.
Williams said he is uncertain when all 164 houses will be completed but that it will take time. The majority of the houses, Williams said, will be single-story, ranch style homes.
Both the Bowman Acres second phase and Capshaw Grove first phase were in the final stage of the county approval process. According to Massey, final means “they can transfer and sell lots. They can sell houses, they can transfer to a builder. It’s out from under the developer.”
