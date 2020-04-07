ARRESTS
• Nancy Gisell Valencia Lua, 20, 1204 Sheraton Street S.E., Decatur; second-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Michael ONeal Burgess, 29, 2115 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur; first-degree robbery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail. (Decatur police)
• Ernest Gene Heck, 62, 2232 Indian Hills Road N.E., Morgan County; second-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Ruby Jane Ingram, 35, 307 Sherbrook Drive, Morgan County; five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held at Morgan County Jail with bail set at $14,500. (Decatur police, Priceville police)
• Jacob Dwight Ingram, 2017 Van Buren Drive, Huntsville; five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Decatur police, Priceville police)
• James Ray Franklin, 54, 21429 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont; second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone County sheriff)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone County sheriff)
• Austin Trey Powers, 23, 11539 Nancy Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone County sheriff)
• Lebrontay Trentquez Motton, 27, 6119 Melrose Road, Huntsville; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone County sheriff)
• Timothy Steven Walters Jr., 41, 13025 Oliver Lane, Madison; first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Limestone County sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.