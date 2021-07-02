The City of Athens has been named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the sixth year Athens has earned the recognition.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks accepted the city’s certification and Tree City USA flag during an Athens City Council meeting on Monday.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Athens met the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
