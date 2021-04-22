ATHENS — An Arbor Day on the Square celebration in downtown Athens will be on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., featuring the dedication of a willow oak tree to replace the oak on the Limestone County Courthouse lawn that fell during a storm last year.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has donated 300 saplings to be given away at the event. The trees will be available after the ceremony, and participants may pick up one for their family at Big Spring Park under the KALB tent. There will be bald cypress, white fringe (Grancy’s greybeard), common persimmon and red mulberry.
Grayson Bailey Landscape and Design is donating and planting the willow oak.
The event coincides with the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Earth Day in Big Spring Park.
