An Ardmore woman died this morning in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County, according to a state trooper.
Christina Nichole Bustamante, 40, was killed when the Jeep Cherokee she was driving was struck by a Peterbilt dump truck, said Senior Trooper Derek Campbell. He said Bustamante, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, he said. Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Toney School Road, 8 miles north of Huntsville.
