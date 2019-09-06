ATHENS — Enrollment in the Athens and Limestone County school districts continues to grow, and both systems' superintendents will travel to Quantico, Virginia, next week to court families who are moving here with the FBI.
The FBI said in November that it plans to transfer 1,350 jobs to Redstone Arsenal. The FBI has the Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center and the Hazardous Devices School at Huntsville.
“We want as many of (the FBI families’ students) to come here as possible,” said Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk. He and Trey Holladay, the superintendent of Athens City Schools, spoke Thursday at the annual State of Education lunch hosted by the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce at Athens State University.
“We believe we have the best product out there,” Sisk said.
Sisk said that during the presentations scheduled next Friday, school leaders are allotted six to eight minutes to speak and are allowed to show three slides with information about their school systems.
Sisk doesn’t know how many people are expected to attend, but said the space holds 400 people.
Holladay said about 10 representatives of area school systems will be making the trip. Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said he will make presentations for the Morgan County, Hartselle and Decatur school districts.
The current enrollment in Athens schools is 4,495, Holladay said. The enrollment was 4,211 in May, district data shows.
To accommodate growth, the system opened a new 285,000-square-foot Athens High in January and has started site work for a new Athens Elementary School.
Athens Renaissance, which offers a virtual program and blended program with a mix of virtual and face-to-face instruction, now has more than 650 students, and Holladay said an addition is planned in the next 12 months at the location that previously housed the public library.
Holladay said another future project is expanding the existing Athens Intermediate building, which is now located in west Athens, or building a new school.
Sisk said Limestone County’s enrollment has reached about 10,800.
“We still have 100 to 200 in the pipeline,” he said. “It’s conceivable that we’ll break 11,000 for the first time.”
The Limestone district ended the 2018-2019 school year with 10,751 students, Sisk said last month.
In addition, enrollment is expected to reach more than 2,400 students at Alabama Connections Academy, a statewide K-12 online public school with which Limestone County Schools partnered three years ago.
An architect is conducting a review of the Limestone district’s facilities and a demographer is putting together growth projections so the school system can develop a plan for “the next round of building,” according to Sisk.
“We are challenged to meet the growth, but we are up to the challenge,” Sisk said.
