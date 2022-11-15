A Pennsylvania man shot and killed following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ardmore on Monday night was also a suspect in an Athens robbery earlier in the day, according to authorities.
Armed robbery suspect fatally shot in Ardmore by witness was also suspect in Athens robbery
- By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
