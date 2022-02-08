ATHENS — Asphalt patching crews will have Capshaw Road between Bledsoe Road and East Limestone Road reduced to one lane Wednesday through Friday, according to county officials.
The work is expected to be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.
Motorists are urged to use caution for workers, equipment and signs in the area.
