ATHENS — Athens State University will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.
The program this year will feature veteran and president of The Company You Keep, PeggyLee Wright.
The event is part of Athens State University’s “Athens Forever” Bicentennial celebration. It is free of charge, and lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.