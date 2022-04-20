ATHENS — The Athens City School District is accepting kindergarten registrations now through April 29, according to the district office.
Parents and guardians can find information and details regarding eligibility, required documents and registration process at acs-k12.org/kindergarten. They may also visit the ACS central office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Assistance with registration in Spanish is available at the central office, too.
