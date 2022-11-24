ATHENS — Athens will allow alcohol sales closer to some churches and schools following an ordinance revision approved this month, opening the way for restaurants to serve alcohol in the new Publix shopping center.
The city previously required alcohol sales to be at least 500 feet from any church building, school or child development facility in what is considered the city's conventional zone, but the City Council voted Nov. 14 to reduce it to 250 feet. The amended ordinance says it is the city’s experience in the years since implementing the 500-foot barrier that “a more equitable distance requirement between establishments and churches/schools in conventional zoning districts would be 250 feet.”
Athens City Attorney Shane Black said the city is split into two zones: traditional, where buildings are more compacted, and conventional, where buildings are more spread out. He said there are different alcohol ordinances for the different zones and this amendment would affect the conventional zone.
“The traditional zones are the zones that are close to the city core, close to the downtown. The conventional zones are some of the areas that are on the outer ring of the city,” Black said.
Black said MidTown Centre is in the conventional zone and this amendment will affect the new center, which includes Publix, located at 104 U.S. 31 N. in Athens.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he initiated the ordinance change “because of the business development that’s going on over there where the new Publix is.”
The previous ordinance would have prevented alcohol sales in the center due to Athens Seventh-day Adventist Church located on Pryor Street north of MidTown Centre.
“By reducing it from 500 (feet) to 250 (feet) those stores out there in the Publix shopping center could have restaurants. They could sell alcoholic beverages in the restaurant whereas without this rule they could not because they would have been within the 500 feet,” Black said.
Marks said the two schools across U.S. 31 across from the center, Athens Renaissance High School and Athens Middle School, were not affected by the previous ordinance. He said the ordinance states that if a school is separated by a four-lane highway from where the alcohol is being sold, then the school is not counted.
Marks said the ordinance needed to be changed since there were exceptions in other parts of the city.
“It seems to me that our ordinance is a little out of whack when you get concerned about whether it’s 500 feet or whatever it is. What you mainly want to do is make sure that we’re not too close to school children,” he said. “I thought 250 feet was a reasonable request.”
Black said the 250-foot rule measures from the edge of the buildings.
“The city’s ordinance has taken the approach that the fairest way to measure the distance of that is from building to building rather than property line to property line,” he said. “Property lines can be of all kinds of different shapes and sizes. Building to building is a way to be more uniform in looking at this.”
Black said the traditional zone includes the downtown area where there is only a 50-foot distance requirement.
"In the downtown city core, buildings and properties are just very tightly compacted. In those areas there is a smaller distance limitation between businesses that sell alcoholic beverages and those types of facilities like churches," he said.
