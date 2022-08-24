ATHENS — Athens' City Council has approved a bonus for city retirees a month after Decatur's council rejected the state-authorized bonus plan, but one Athens council member was hesitant about the cost.
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said Athens will pay $118,246 to 189 retirees. She said $65,492 will come from the general fund and $52,754 will come from the city’s utility budget.
State legislation passed earlier this year allowed cities to grant the retiree bonuses, and Athens' council unanimously approved them Monday for the third time since 2014. City retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees can receive a $2 bonus for every month the retiree served in a municipality or county government if their governments vote to fund it.
Athens District 2 Councilman Harold Wales said the state does not provide any money for the bonuses, leaving it up to the municipality to fund them. He expressed concerns at Monday’s council meeting but ultimately voted in favor of the bonus.
“My first concern is that our retirees have got an outstanding, and that is the right word, an outstanding retirement (program), and that’s money that we could use paving streets, buying police cars, whatever,” he said.
Wales said he retired from General Motors in 2004 and has never received a bonus like the city is giving. However, he said he wanted to approve it.
“My heart was telling me to do it, but the financial end of it was also a big concern of mine. That’s why I was having mixed emotions,” Wales said. “I want to do the best for them (retirees), and we are, but we’ve got a great retirement system here. And that was part of my decision, should we just add on to it.”
Wales said he was contacted by many city retirees asking him to approve the bonus.
“Finally, I just said, OK, since it’s going to be split between, now this is important, between utilities and general fund I’m going to go ahead and do it.”
Barnes said retirees will receive the payment during the month of October in a single payment, separate from their regular monthly retirement benefit. She said the state Legislature also allowed the bonuses in 2014 and 2018 and the council members at those times also approved the bonus.
Tony Kirk retired as Athens' fire chief in 2015 after spending 29 years working for the city. He spent three years as chief, three years as the Athens fire marshal and 23 years as a driver for Athens Fire and Rescue. Kirk said that Athens is in pretty good shape financially and that every city retiree should receive the bonus.
“Once you retire with the state retirement system, you no longer get any kind of cost-of-living raise or any increase in your income; it’s fixed for the rest of your life,” he said. “It’s just a way to give the retirees a little something extra since we no longer get any raises.”
Kirk said it is just a one-time bonus and their monthly retirement income will remain the same.
“It helps out,” he said. “This will cover at least three of my utility bills.”
Decatur City Council rejected in July a retiree bonus that would have been capped at $600 and cost $252,030. The Morgan County and Limestone County commissions approved retiree bonuses in June.
