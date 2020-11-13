ATHENS — Athens City Schools is taking applications for its next superintendent, but the school board’s president said it’s possible no interviews will be held and the current interim superintendent will be selected for the job early next month.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8 to review applications and decide whether to select a superintendent or conduct interviews. So far, eight people have applied, including Beth Patton, who has been acting superintendent, then interim, since June.
“We’ll go through those (applications), and if there are any (applicants) we want to bring in for an interview, we’ll do that,” board president Russell Johnson said Thursday. “If there’s no one more qualified than Beth, we may potentially” select Patton for the job that night.
At the board’s meeting last week, Johnson said Alabama law gives a school system 180 days to select a new superintendent, but it’s in the district’s best interest to move quicker than that, with the district facing challenges including building a new Athens Elementary School, dealing with COVID-19 and planning for growth.
Johnson said at the meeting that “the stability of a new superintendent” is critical to those efforts.
“There are a lot of things we need to move forward on,” Johnson said Thursday. “Until we get a superintendent in place, we’re kind of stuck.”
The official superintendent vacancy notice was posted Nov. 6, and the deadline for accepting applications is Dec. 7. Alabama law requires that the superintendent notice of vacancy be posted for 30 days before taking action on a new superintendent, according to Johnson. The notice says that the minimum salary for the position is $120,000 but is negotiable based on the successful candidate’s experience and proven track record of success.
According to a search timeline, candidate interviews, if necessary, will be Dec. 10-16. A regular meeting will be Dec. 17, at which time a superintendent could be selected, if necessary.
At last week’s board meeting, Johnson said Patton has done “an excellent job in providing strong and stable leadership during what has been a very challenging period.” He said in a statement that he’s open to considering any qualified applicant, “but I think it is only fair to publicly acknowledge the very real possibility that Mrs. Patton will be ultimately selected for this position.”
Patton, 52, said Thursday that she has turned in her application paperwork.
The Athens school board voted to place then-Superintendent Trey Holladay on administrative leave, at his request, on June 13, two days after the FBI confirmed it was at his Athens home as part of a law enforcement action. Patton was appointed acting superintendent, effective immediately.
Then the school board on Oct. 22 voted on a separation agreement with Holladay, with the system negotiating a settlement payment of $250,000 for him. The board agreed with Holladay to terminate his contract, with his tenure as superintendent ending on Oct. 31.
Johnson said Holladay, who had been the superintendent since 2013, had almost two years remaining on his contract. Holladay's salary was $186,134, divided into 12 monthly payments, according to Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools’ chief financial officer.
Asked Thursday about the status of the Holladay investigation, Paul Daymond, a spokesman with the FBI’s Birmingham division, said: “We have no additional information to provide.”
