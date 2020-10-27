ATHENS — An Athens business owner is accused of chasing, ramming and shooting at a customer he thought was trying to steal gas, authorities said.
Phillip Wayne Stewart, 64, of Athens, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, and was released Sunday afternoon from the Limestone County Jail on $60,000 bond, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a call at about 8:30 Sunday morning involving a vehicle pursuit eastbound on U.S. 72 near West Washington Street, with the driver of the pursuing car ramming another vehicle and firing shots at it, the office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the pursuit continued into the Athens city limits, and Athens police contacted the victim in a black truck at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Hine Street. The truck had damage to the rear and a bullet hole through the tailgate, the office said, and the victim told police that the driver of the other car had chased him from S&Z Grocery on U.S. 72.
The office said deputies contacted Stewart at S&Z and saw front-end damage to his Chevrolet Malibu, and Stewart, who owns the business, told deputies he chased the victim because he had “stolen gas.” Deputies recovered a 9mm handgun at S&Z and a matching projectile from the victim’s tailgate, and the office said Stewart confessed to ramming and shooting at the vehicle.
The office said investigators are still reviewing evidence to determine whether the victim was stealing gas from the business.
