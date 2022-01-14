Athens City offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Sanitation will run as scheduled, and bins need to be by the curb by 6 a.m.
The Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. holiday march will be Monday at 9 a.m. on The Square. The march will go around the courthouse and then north on Marion Street to Pryor Street and to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
The Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. holiday program will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.