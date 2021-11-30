The Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
The parade will start at Athens Middle School, cross the U.S. 31 to Hobbs Street, go west to Jefferson Street, go around the square, and then go south on Jefferson Street to Hometown Market and the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
The Athens Police Department said motorists and Athens State University students should change their routes. Police also said to for motorists to slow down and watch for heavy pedestrian traffic.
