ATHENS — The nonprofit Athens Arts League received a $60,000 appropriation from the City Council on Monday to continue renovations of the Scout Music House, but support was far from overwhelming.
Of the three council members present, one voted against the funding and one expressed reservations before voting in favor. The 2-1 vote came only after an amendment changing the source of the funding.
The Arts League has been working to restore the Scout Music House since 2016, when the city authorized the league to use it for 25 years. The league intends on using the house, located at 313 E. Washington St. in Athens, as a recording facility and small concert hall.
The house, built in 1938 for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, was used by the Athens City Board of Education from 1965 to 2012.
The exterior and interior of the house needed major repairs when the Arts League took possession. A new roof, siding and exterior painting have already been completed. The league has gutted the interior, but now needs to finish renovating it.
At the council meeting on Feb. 14, the league gave a presentation asking the council for $60,000 to help with renovation costs. The council asked for a breakdown of the league’s finances before they would proceed with voting on the matter.
At Monday’s meeting, there was initial concern among council members about the source of the funding. Half of the funds were to come out of the education fund while the other half were to come out of the city’s alcohol tax revenue.
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper asked for an amendment so that no funds would come from the education fund but rather all from alcohol revenue. That amendment was voted on and passed 3-0.
Harper still had concerns about the appropriation.
“I think this is well-intended, but I do have a problem with it. I don’t think this program will ever be self-sufficient,” he said.
Harper said he would not support the resolution.
Garth Lovvorn, president of the league, said he believes the house will become self-sufficient but does not have a timeline.
“I believe we’re going to have to institute some programs and some ways of making some money from this thing. We have a business plan that was submitted to the City Council, and it details how we would do that,” Lovvorn said.
One of the ways to raise money, Lovvorn said, is renting the space out for events. He said the league plans to put together a committee that will come up with a sustainability program.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales was in favor of the appropriation.
“It’s a city-owned building. We’re either going to say, 'OK, let it go, we’ll tear it down, or we want to keep it,'" he said. "I’m voting to repair the building tonight. … It’s a landmark for all of us that have grown up here.”
Wales told the league members present at the meeting that it was very important that they start fundraising efforts for the building. He said the league has said it would become self-sufficient over time and he asked the league for a “quarterly report on revenues and expenses.”
Lovvorn said he understands the reason for the request and said the league will comply.
District 4 Councilwoman Dana Henry said at the meeting that she has received numerous calls for and against the resolution. She said, if approved, it would open a “can of worms” for the council when it comes to other organizations wanting financial help.
“I would appreciate, from the Arts League, some sort of, I hate to use the word guarantee, but some sort of approval on their part of making certain that at some point we do see genuine activity on this,” Henry said at the meeting.
Henry, after some hesitation, voted yes on the appropriation, leading to the resolution's 2-1 passage.
Diane Lehr, Arts League board member and programs and communications director for the Scout House Committee, on Tuesday said the league has already spent approximately $190,000 on repairing the structure. The funds came from grants, donations and a benefit concert put on by Anderson East, a professional musician from Athens.
This is the first appropriation from the city, Lehr said, but the city does not charge the league rent for the building and the city pays for the building's insurance. The city has also removed dead trees from the property, she said.
Lovvorn said the $60,000 from the city, according to estimates the league has received, should complete the interior work. Most of the past renovations have been contracted out, he said, although a group of Boy Scouts did some interior demolition and volunteers have done some cleanup. The remaining interior renovations will be contracted out.
Lovvorn said the league has already raised $6,000 in donations from businesses and individuals for the interior renovations and has started small renovations with those funds.
The Arts League since 2015 has run High Cotton Arts at a larger facility at 103 W. Washington St., where it holds concerts, author meet-and-greets, teaches art classes, hosts cultural events and rents out space for artists to sell their artwork, among other events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.