ATHENS—The Athens City Council tonight approved a general fund operating budget for fiscal 2021 and a cost-of-living pay raise for full-time employees.
The budget, passed in a 5-0 vote, shows total expenditures of about $32 million, and total expected revenues of $32.5 million. Council members also approved a resolution to provide employees with a 3% cost-of-living adjustment effective for the second pay period in October.
A projected budget surplus leaves $485,484, and council members will decide on discretionary appropriations later.
