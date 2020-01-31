The Athens City Council on Monday:
• Approved amending its speed limits ordinance to set 25 mph as a baseline speed of 25 mph for most city streets unless otherwise posted.
• Approving paying Reed Contracting Services $110,681.95 to mill, pave and stripe Bullington Road from Washington Street to Jacobs Road.
• Tabled a vote on rezoning six acres south of Cowart Elementary School to single family high density residential. The Athens school board owns the property.
— Marian Accardi
