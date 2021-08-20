Athens City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, Mayor Ronnie Marks said Friday.
Marks closed City Hall to the public Aug. 9, when multiple employees and their spouses tested positive for COVID.
“For the safety of the citizens and other employees, we did additional sanitizing measures and closed to walk-in traffic to help stop the spread,” said Marks. No additional employees have tested positive at this point.
Marks said the city is monitoring the situation and will take additional steps at any city facility if needed.
