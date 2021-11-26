Athens city offices are closed today, and garbage is a day behind due to Thanksgiving.
Those whose route fell on Thanksgiving will have their garbage picked up today. Those whose route falls today will have their garbage picked up on Saturday.
Athens sanitation asks that the bins be at the curb by 6 a.m.
