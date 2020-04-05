Beginning Monday, Athens City Schools will only offer drive-thru pick-up meals on Mondays and Thursdays at Athens Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon. Athens Elementary is located at 601 S. Clinton St.
Food will not be available for pickup at the Limestone County Schools locations that were previously advertised, but anyone 18 years and younger is invited to pick up meals at Athens Elementary School while supplies last.
Monday drive-thru pickup will include two days’ worth of food to cover Monday and Tuesday meals for children (four meals total: two breakfasts and two lunches).
Thursday drive-thru pickup will include two days’ worth of food to cover Thursday and Friday meals for children (four meals total: two breakfasts and two lunches).
A child, 18 or under, must be present.
All meals are provided free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.