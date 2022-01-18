Beginning Wednesday, all Athens City Schools will transition to remote learning and will return to in-classroom instruction Monday.
The school system cited increases in sicknesses and quarantines among students and staff as the reason to suspend in-school instruction. All Athens schools were to contact families with information related to assignments.
Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary, and Tanner High School of Limestone County Schools switched to remote learning today after reporting staffing issues. Those schools also plan to return to in-class instruction on Monday.
