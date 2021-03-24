ATHENS — Due to the potential for severe weather, Athens City Schools will dismiss early on Thursday.
Pre-K will dismiss at 11 a.m., kindergarten-third grade at 11:15 a.m., Athens Intermediate at 11:30 a.m., Athens High at 11: 30 a.m., Athens Renaissance School at 11:30 a.m., and Athens Middle School at 11:40 a.m.
Buses will run according to the same schedule, and the storm shelter at Athens High will be open after school has dismissed if a tornado watch is issued. Masks are required at the shelter.
