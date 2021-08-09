ATHENS — The surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the Athens City Hall to close until further notice, according to Mayor Ronnie Marks.
“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” Marks said in a news release today.
A notice regarding the closure and a list of office numbers has been placed on City Hall doors and announced on social media and the city’s website.
Information, forms and email addresses can be found on the city’s website at athensal.us.
The City Council meets tonight (Monday) with a work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The building has been sanitized and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door.
The meeting also is online at YouTube at the CityofAthensAla channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.