ATHENS — Dramatic population growth and related development in Athens have prompted proposed zoning ordinance changes that would require improved notification of public hearings and allow laundromats and dry cleaners in additional areas.
Under one set of proposed changes, notification of public hearings related to requests for new subdivisions, rezoning and zoning variances would have to be mailed to nearby property owners nine days earlier than they are now.
“Right now, we require mailed notice to be sent five days prior to the public hearing for subdivision property,” City Planner Erin Tidwell said. “What we are suggesting with these revisions is that we change that to ... 14 days prior to the public hearing by certified mail.”
Tidwell said with Athens’ growth, more effort is needed to make residents aware of possible land-use changes. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens’ population in 2010 was 21,897 and grew to 25,406 in 2020. The population was estimated to be 27,027 in 2021, a 6.3% increase from 2020.
“We just need to adjust our framework for notification to make sure everyone receives proper notice,” she said.
The notification change, Tidwell said, should only affect developers.
“We’ve been requesting (informally) that developers send their notice 14 days ahead of meetings already for Planning Commission,” she said. “This is just going to take that request and make it into a city ordinance.”
In addition to the mailed notifications, Tidwell said, the city would be required to post notification signs on properties associated with any request that goes before the Planning Commission that would require a public hearing.
“Right now, rezoning’s the only time a sign gets posted on the property when there’s a public hearing. Now we’re just going to expand that to include pretty much any public hearing,” she said. “This is a result of different feedback we’ve received and the changes that we’ve seen in growth and development in Athens."
The proposed ordinance change says the notification signs are one or more written signs posted on properties by the Engineering Services and Community Development Department.
The proposed ordinance change says, “The signs shall be of such size, number and manner and shall contain such verbiage as the department, in its discretion, deems reasonably sufficient to alert the public that there is an upcoming proceeding involving the property where the sign is located, and the sign will alert the public how it may obtain additional information concerning the same.”
A notification sign should be posted, the proposed ordinance change says, when there is a zoning map amendment and for a master development plan or an amendment to one. It also says a sign should be posted in any situation where a mailed notice is required.
The other proposed change to the zoning ordinances adds laundromats and dry cleaners to the list of permitted services in one of the zoning districts.
“Our Traditional Neighborhood-3 district (TN-3) is kind of in that downtown walkable area and we’re looking at adding laundromats to the permitted use,” Tidwell said. “It’s in the same district where you’re looking at mixed-use development in your traditional downtown areas. The current district currently allows for low-impact businesses where residents can really interact with their everyday needs.”
Some of the current types of allowed businesses are grocery stores, bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants and general retail, Tidwell said.
“If you can walk and get your groceries and you can walk to go to a restaurant, you should be able go and do your laundry,” she said.
Tidwell said the proposed ordinance change would also allow dry cleaners and would not just apply to the TN-3 district downtown.
“Anywhere there is TN-3 zoning there would be a laundromat allowed if it fits the requirements for a laundromat or the appropriate requirements,” she said.
Tidwell said the Engineering Services and Community Development Department initiated the two proposed zoning ordinance changes.
“The planning and zoning, we are within that Engineering Services and Community Development,” she said. “We take any changes that may be brought to our attention or that we feel are needed before the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission has to approve those changes or make a recommendation on those changes and then they are sent to the City Council who’ll ultimately have to decide whether or not they want to approve these changes.”
The Planning Commission made a recommendation in favor of the changes at their April 18 meeting, Tidwell said. The council approved a resolution Monday to hold a public hearing on the matter at the June 12 council meeting at 4:30 p.m. at Athens City Hall.
Harold Wales, Athens City Council president and District 2 councilman, said his wish would be not to vote on the resolution in the same meeting as the public hearing.
“We need time to think about this, … so I would say no; have the public hearing and wait a minimum of two weeks before we vote on it,” he said. “I’m OK, I think, with the changes, but I want to think about them a little more and I want to have some discussions with a couple department heads before I vote. … I haven’t had time to give it much thought yet.”
Wales said he would like to hear public comments at the public hearing.
“That’s why it’s so important to have a good public hearing and I wish people would come out and speak to us,” he said. “A lot of them, they wait till it’s over and then come. ‘Why did you do this?’ But that’s after the fact, so to speak.”
Tidwell said, if approved by the council, the changes would go into effect shortly after the vote.
