ATHENS — The City Council has taken the first step toward creating a special district along U.S. 31 North designed to recover the costs of improvements that would ultimately attract more development to the area.
This would be the city’s second tax increment financing (TIF) district.
The proposed district would stretch along U.S. 31 from Forrest Street, around the former location of Athens Bible School, to a point near the interchange with Interstate 65 on the north end.
State law allows cities to establish TIF districts to capture property tax increases from higher property values associated with the public improvements. City Attorney Shane Black said the city can use that revenue to reimburse itself for money spent on those projects.
“This is a method of financing to pay yourself back for money spent on (public) projects,” Black said. “It’s really an investment in the future.”
The council, at a meeting Monday night, approved a resolution setting a March 23 public hearing on the proposed TIF district.
“There is zero increase in the tax rate paid by landowners” within the district, Black told council members.
The resolution has a list of public improvement projects expected to attract commercial development or improve blighted properties in the area:
• Construction of a signalized intersection on U.S. 31 adjacent to Athens Middle School and a new roundabout intersection on Pryor Street, at the north end of land where the vacant Kmart building stands. Developers plan to build a Publix-anchored shopping center at that property at 104 U.S. 31, to be named MidTown Centre, which will also include a 1-acre outparcel.
• Sewer improvements between Hobbs Street and U.S. 31, lighting improvements along U.S. 31 North and sidewalk improvements along U.S. 31 North and Elm Street.
• Intersection improvements at U.S. 31 and Elm Street.
The TIF district proposal will not only benefit the MidTown Centre project, “it will spur other development,” said Bill Ming, of the Ming Commercial Real Estate Group in Athens. He believes the MidTown Centre project will kick off redevelopment along the highway corridor and “other projects will follow.”
Jimmy Lewis, manager of Athens Associates and owner of the U.S. 31 property, joined with the Ming group as development partners in the project.
Ming said demolition and construction are expected to start “probably toward the end of the summer,” with a completion date set for fall 2021.
As part of the project agreement with Athens Associates, the city will build an access road and the intersection with a roundabout at Pryor Street, with Athens Associates initially paying the city’s expenses for that work. The city has agreed to pay the company in arrears 100% of the city’s sales tax proceeds that are received from the businesses there for six years or until the amount the company pays for the Pryor Street work is covered, whichever comes first.
Nearly two years ago, the council approved the establishment of a TIF district to include 32 acres on Pryor Street, the former site of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant, and more than 50 acres of property to the east. A Huntsville-based business is building single-family homes as part of a planned mixed-use development north of Pryor Street and east of Sussex Drive.
