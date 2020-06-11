ATHENS — The executive director of Athens Main Street said a new entertainment district to be established around the Limestone County Courthouse will help lure more people to downtown Athens to support businesses there.
“This is the perfect mechanism to help bring more foot traffic downtown for our restaurants and shops,” said Athens Main Street Director Tere Richardson, who has been working on the effort with city officials for about six months.
The Athens City Council agreed, in a 4-0 vote Monday night, to establish the city’s first entertainment district, to be called the Square Arts and Entertainment District, and also approved an ordinance which sets out the ground rules for any entertainment district established in the city.
If restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption obtain an entertainment district designation from the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, their patrons may leave with beverages and consume them within the district’s boundaries, according to the ordinance. However, people aren’t allowed to enter another licensed establishment with the beverages that are acquired elsewhere.
City Attorney Shane Black said people would be allowed to walk around with the beverages in the public spaces, such as the sidewalks, within the district.
“Restaurants must be approved to participate in this,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. The new district will go into effect when he formally issues a proclamation declaring the district’s opening.
The district encompasses the courthouse square and one block beyond in all four directions, with some exceptions, according to Richardson.
At the council’s work session, Black explained that under state law, the city, because it has a main street program, is allowed to have up to two entertainment districts within its corporate limits. Each district must have no fewer than four establishments with a retail liquor license, and each district can’t exceed one-half mile by one-half mile in area, though the district may be irregularly shaped.
The ordinance requires alcoholic beverages to be in a shatter-proof container with the district logo, and Richardson is now negotiating with a company to produce the cups, which can’t exceed a volume of 16 fluid ounces. “We need to apply the sidewalk graphics to delineate the district,” and meet with restaurants to go over the guidelines and distribute district maps to them, she said.
No more than two alcoholic beverages at a time can be removed from an establishment, according to the ordinance, and no one is allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in the district that are acquired outside the district.
The ordinance gives the police chief the authority to temporarily close the district, or portions of it, and require people to leave the area if the chief determines it’s appropriate to do so to protect the public health or safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.