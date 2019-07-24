ATHENS — The City Council gave the go-ahead for a contractor to pave several streets around the Limestone County Courthouse Square except a portion of Market Street, where it will decide whether it's feasible to leave exposed the decades-old bricks.
“We’ll uncover the bricks and if they’re salvageable, we’ll leave (Market) as a brick street,” said Council President Harold Wales. “If they’re not, we’ll go back and pave over the bricks.”
He said the council is awaiting a price quote from Asphalt Restoration Co. for removing the asphalt on Market Street from Marion Street to the railroad tracks.
“Based on what we have seen, the bricks look really nice,” Wales said. “Whether they will support today’s everyday traffic, no one knows.”
The council Monday night authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to issue a task order to Reed Contracting to pave several streets: Hobbs Street from Jefferson Street to Madison Street; Jefferson from Hobbs to Washington Street; Washington from Jefferson to the railroad tracks; Marion from Green Street to Market; and Market from Jefferson to Marion. The cost of the work is expected to be about $300,000.
After the vote, Councilman Frank Travis said he would rather have paved everything. “I don’t think leaving half a street unpaved adds value, aesthetically or otherwise,” he said.
Athens resident Scott Marshall, the owner of West End Outdoors in west Athens, had asked the city to consider restoring some of the brick streets in the downtown area. Last week, he brought in Tuscaloosa-based Asphalt Restoration to heat and remove the asphalt from a section about 20 feet long on Market Street to check out the condition of the bricks underneath.
“I’m so happy with the way the council voted, their willingness to uncover (the street) and see the vision of what could be,” Marshall said. But he was disappointed the paving contract was approved before the uncovering process occurs on Market Street because if it's a success there he had hoped it would be an option on nearby streets.
In other business Monday night, the council approved $615,000 in street projects in each council district, with work to be done by Reed Contracting.
The projects are:
• District 1 — Walnut Street, Holland Lane and East Street (Plantation Way and Carriage Drive);
• District 2 — Winged Foot Lane, Hazeltine Drive, Winged Foot Lane-Piney Creek intersection to Cherry Hill;
• District 3 — South Side, Sommers South and Bonnie Doone Estate subdivisions and Judy Drive;
• District 4 — Dara, Barbara, Wayne and Pat streets and Oakwood and Bates Subdivision; and
• District 5 — Henry Drive, Airport Subdivision, Hobbs Street-Horton Street intersection to Malone Street and Sanders and Malone streets.
