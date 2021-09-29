ATHENS — A proposed 700-home development on Newby Farms will move forward after City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rezone the property despite opposition from neighbors, whose concerns over traffic will be addressed, according to the city planner.
Opponents of the project who attended Monday's meeting and Councilman Harold Wales, whose District 2 includes Newby Farms, reiterated concerns expressed at a Sept. 13 hearing on the rezoning that they don't oppose development, just the volume of the proposed subdivision.
“I think, for that area, and our infrastructure that’s out there, our streets, that density is just way too high," said Wales "It’s my only objection.”
Wales cast the only vote against rezoning the 234 acres east of Cambridge Lane from an agriculture district to R-1-3 High Density Single Family Residential.
Neighbors of the development told the council they are concerned with water drainage and how this large-scale subdivision will affect schools and traffic. Opponents of the project were animated, and Council President Wayne Harper of District 5 had to ask for order several times.
“We need to do the roads before we do any of this building,” said Tracy Brooks during the public hearing before the vote.
A traffic study has been done, and funding has been approved to make safety changes to the U.S. 72 and Cambridge Lane intersection, said Matt Davidson, Athens city planner. The plans are currently being designed, he said.
According to Davidson, these traffic changes must be made now that the rezoning has been approved. The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to start work on the intersection sometime in fiscal 2022.
The start of construction on the subdivision is estimated for spring 2022, said Taz Morell, of Morell Engineering. “We still have multiple steps before construction can begin.”
One of the first steps will involve submitting a subdivision application for review by the city, according to Lakeisha Johnson, planner for Athens.
“The department review team consists of a number of different departments, including our department,” said Johnson.
Comments and feedback are given to the applicant and then the applicant can give feedback to the review team based on their comments. The final step is a meeting with the planning commission where final comments and feedback are discussed, said Johnson.
The first vote by the council on Monday was to suspend the rules so that a final decision on the rezoning could be reached Monday rather than waiting until the council's next meeting Oct. 11. Wales initially voted against suspending the rules but then amended his vote to support the motion.
There was clapping from the public when Wales later cast the only vote against the rezoning. According to Wales, one of the attendees who spoke against it, thanked him afterward for not dragging the rezoning out any longer but rather settling it Monday.
“But it’s time to move it on now. ... It’s taken its toll on all of us,” said Wales.
