ATHENS — The Athens City Council authorized $3.19 million for a sewer lift station to provide service for areas near the Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Brownsferry interchange where a Buc-ee's travel center is planned.
The project is one of $11 million in sewer projects authorized by the council Monday night.
The 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s project is planned for the southeast corner of the interchange, and other retail developments are expected in that area.
“We’re banking on June 2022” to complete that project, said Jimmy Junkin, the city’s water services manager, at the council meeting.
Proceeds from a 2020 bond series for the city’s water and sewer department will be used to pay for the sewer projects.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city recalled a 2010 bond, allowing it to refinance the debt at a lower interest rate and “capture” $10 million to put toward critical infrastructure needs, with no impact on monthly payments. He said the debt service was extended by about eight years.
About $8.7 million of the $10 million will be set aside for the sewer projects, according to Marks. That leaves some money in reserve “to pick up some other projects,” he said.
The sewer projects still must be bid.
Council members also authorized $2.249 million to design and build improvements at the Canebrake lift station, which will also serve the Buc-ee’s project.
Under an agreement with Buc-ee’s, the city is committing to extend public sewer service to the property, and the company would pay the city $3.5 million for part of the cost of the design, development and construction of the sewer project and public infrastructure.
The city has received a $500,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for extending sewer service, and has also applied for a $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The sewer projects are “absolutely necessary,” for immediate development needs and for health and safety reasons, Marks said.
The council also authorized up to $1.3 million to design and build a sewer lift station to serve areas north of Pepper Road and near the Hastings Road intersection; up to $605,000 to design and build a sewer lift station to serve areas at Hine Street and Sanderfer Road; up to $1.4 million for the design and construction of a sewer extension to serve properties along Cambridge Lane; and up to $2.95 million to design and build the second phase of the Swan Creek sewer trunk line improvements. Trunk lines connect smaller sewer pipes, or collectors, to the larger transport pipes.
Marks said the Swan Creek project is another step toward eliminating sewer overflow issues in that area.
After the Buc-ee’s Athens location opens, the city would reimburse the $3.5 million by annually paying the company in arrears an amount equal to 100% of the proceeds from the city’s 3-cent sales tax it receives from the travel center and an amount equal to 100% of the proceeds from the city's 1-cent per gallon motor fuel tax the city receives from the facility, until two-thirds of that amount is paid back. Then, the city would pay one-third of the 3-cent sales tax and 100% of the 1-cent motor fuel tax received from the Buc-ee's store. The city's payments would extend for 20 years from the date the facility opens for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.