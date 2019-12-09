ATHENS — The Athens City Council on Monday became the second local government to substantially reduce its fiscal 2020 appropriation to the Athens-Limestone Public Library and to cite concerns about the library's financial management.
The outgoing council president said, however, that it’s possible the previous amount could be reinstated if concerns are resolved to the council’s satisfaction.
At its meeting Monday night, the council approved funding for the library at $100,000 for the current fiscal year, down from $130,000. The library had asked for $135,000.
The Limestone County Commission in September approved an appropriation of $50,000 for the library for fiscal 2020, down from $80,000 the previous year. Library officials had also requested $135,000 from the county.
Outgoing council president Harold Wales read a statement before the council’s vote, saying the council has “some serious concerns about the financial management and operation of the library.”
The concerns have been communicated to the library’s board, he said, as well as the likelihood that the 2020 funding would be reduced “as a result of those concerns.”
The five-member library board, which governs the library, is appointed by the council.
“Our City Council has confidence that the members of the library board will take the City Council’s concerns seriously and will address those concerns in a timely and appropriate fashion,” Wales said.
Wales said the council will consider reinstating the former level of funding, possibly as early as midyear, if the board addresses and resolves the concerns “to the council’s satisfaction.”
Later, Wales said: “We’ve had a hard time getting invoices explained” in a timely manner.
The library funding was part of $450,000 in special funding for organizations that the council approved Monday.
John Davis of Athens complained that the council is “putting the cart before the horse” in its decision about the library appropriation and should validate any concerns before “penalizing” the library.
A Limestone County resident, Kenneth Hines, also appealed to council members, suggesting the city work with library board members “instead of penalizing the library and the community.”
“We’re sending a message to the board that you’re accountable for every dime you spend,” Wales said. “I’m looking to them for answers.”
Council member Chris Seibert said the funding matter is being left open for reconsideration.
“That’s not unprecedented for an entity who has come to us and asked for money,” he said.
After the meeting, Paula Laurita, the library’s executive director, said she’s hopeful the issue can be resolved.
“We’ll take it to the board” at its January meeting “to discuss how we go forward,” Laurita said.
The library will continue to provide services to the community, she said. “It’ll be tough, it’ll be tight, but we’ll do the best we can.”
For every purchase made, “we have invoices and receipts,” Laurita said.
“I’m not saying we can’t do better, everyone can do better,” she said.
Some Limestone County commissioners have questioned what they say is the lack of itemized documentation of library expenses.
“We want to know what their financials are,” said District 3 Commissioner Jason Black. “We want to know that taxpayer money is being spent on the people of Limestone County.”
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said he and Commission Chair Collin Daly visited the library and asked to see receipts for expenditures, and Turner said there were no itemized receipts or purchase orders attached to credit card statements they reviewed.
“There’s no organization to show us what taxpayer money is being spent for,” Turner said.
Laurita said: “I’m all for transparency and open communication. We have been as open with them as we can.”
The library generally has an audit performed each year although the state only requires an audit to be done every five years, she said. The most recent audit was performed for the year ending Sept. 30, 2016, she said.
“We have a commitment letter for our next audit, but the firm is undergoing some personnel changes,” putting that process on hold, she said.
Both Turner and Black said there are no guarantees that organizations will receive the same appropriations every year, or receive them at all.
“Our first priority is to county offices,” Turner said. “Budget appropriations are secondary to that and we appropriate as we can.”
