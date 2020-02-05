ATHENS — A Publix-anchored shopping center could transform the former Kmart location on U.S. 31, according to a proposed agreement that the City Council is expected to consider next week.
Athens Associates LLP intends to develop a Publix supermarket of about 48,387 square feet, as well as 11,200 square feet of adjoining retail space at 104 U.S. 31, according to a public notice that describes the proposed project agreement. The development is expected to create at least 150 new jobs.
“It’s an exciting project,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. He said Athens is a growing community that will support the additional retail.
Marks said retail growth helps to increase the city’s revenue stream so it can provide needed services for residents and businesses.
About 40% of the city’s general fund budget comes from sales tax revenue, according to the city. The general fund budget for fiscal 2020 is $31.5 million.
“The city believes the proposed economic development project will create new jobs in the city, will generate additional tax revenues for the city, will increase commerce in the city and will generally promote the economic development of the city,” according to the public notice.
James Lewis, of Athens Associates LLP, couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Sears Holdings Corp. announced in July 2017 that eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores, including the Athens store, would close by that October. The building has remained vacant since.
The council’s regular meeting will be Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
As part of the agreement with Athens Associates, the city would add a new signalized intersection at the eastern edge of the property and U.S. 31, which is expected to benefit the property and Athens Middle School, located on the east side of U.S. 31.
The city would also build an access road and intersection at Pryor Street on the north side of the property.
The agreement calls for Athens Associates to pay the city's expenses in connection with the Pryor Street work. Then the city would reimburse the company for that project, using proceeds from the city's sales tax received from the supermarket and other businesses on the property — except existing businesses relocating there — for six years or until the cost of the work is covered, whichever comes first.
This would be the city’s second Publix store. One is located at Eastside Junction shopping center at U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane.
