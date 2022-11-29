ATHENS — Medical marijuana dispensaries can apply with the state to open in Athens following City Council action Monday.
Four council members approved an ordinance allowing the dispensaries within the city limits and one abstained.
The ordinance says, “in order to support its residents who suffer from medical conditions that may require the use of these products, the City Council of the City of Athens wishes to adopt this ordinance in order to permit the operation of such licensed dispensaries within the corporate limits.”
Athens City Attorney Shane Black said the dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a church, school or child development center.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales decided to vote for the ordinance because he received numerous phone calls asking him to support it.
“When I was first informed about were we going to do this, I didn’t think I could support it and I looked at all the reasons why not. I looked at the opioid crisis and it’s out of hand,” he said. “But if this will help any person, I’ve got to be for it.”
Chris Seibert, council president and District 1 councilman, chose to abstain because he is in the pharmaceutical business.
“It just made sense for me to abstain because I can’t really enact legislation that I could potentially benefit from,” he said.
Alabama was the 37th state to approve medical marijuana when it adopted a law last year, although marijuana — whether recreational or medicinal — remains illegal under federal law. Under federal law it is a Schedule 1 drug — like LSD or heroin — but federal enforcement has eroded since about 2013, clearing the way for states to legalize marijuana possession and sale.
The Alabama Legislature chose to leave it up to municipalities to decide whether they want medical marijuana dispensaries within their borders. Businesses involved in the production and sale of medical marijuana can only locate in those counties or municipalities that have authorized their presence.
The dispensaries must apply to the Alabama Cannabis Commission by Dec. 31 to locate in a municipality that has given approval. The Cannabis Commission will approve no more than 37 dispensaries throughout the state.
