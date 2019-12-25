ATHENS — The Athens City Council overrode Mayor Ronnie Marks’ veto over a mayoral pay raise that will be effective next November, along with higher council salaries.
In a 4-0 vote Monday night, the council’s action lets stand an ordinance it unanimously approved two weeks ago that increased the mayor’s salary from $65,000 a year to $71,500 a year and council member pay from $12,000 a year to $13,200 annually.
Frank Travis, who was elected council president earlier this month, noted that the salaries of Athens’ mayor and council members are less than the salaries of leaders in other cities, including Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, Florence and Orange Beach.
“No matter what we do tonight, it won’t affect us unless we decide to run again for the next four years,” Travis said. “This only affects the next city council.”
The raises will take effect in November 2020 for the mayor and council members elected in the Aug. 25, 2020, municipal elections.
Marks vetoed the increase for the mayor's salary last week and said Monday night that the $6,000 should go toward other needs like the police and fire departments. Both departments had wanted additional personnel that weren’t funded in the city’s fiscal 2020 budget.
“We need to put (the money) somewhere else,” Marks said.
Council member Harold Wales said he voted for the pay increase ordinance two weeks ago, “and I still believe in it.”
According to Marks, the last salary adjustment was in October 2007.
A salary increase had been discussed for years, Councilman Wayne Harper said, adding that he was “disappointed and perplexed” about Marks’ veto. The mayor’s salary should be raised to be more in line with that salary in other cities, Harper said. Councilman Chris Seibert said he also supported an increase in the mayor’s salary.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of fitness equipment from Ready Fitness for $141,923 and the purchase of furnishings from DeKalb Office for $252,497, using the state bid list for Steelcase, which has a facility in Athens. The equipment and furnishings are for the new recreation center that’s under construction at 21821 Sportsplex Loop off U.S. 31 North.
The council last year accepted a low bid of about $14.2 million from Auburn-based First Team Construction Co. to build the two-story, nearly 72,000-square-foot recreation center to replace the existing structure built in 1977.
Marks said he feels confident about a June 1 completion date for the rec center.
“We’re under budget,” Marks said, adding that there have been no change orders for the project and he doesn’t anticipate any.
The bid package approved by the council included a multi-purpose athletic field, six tennis courts, two volleyball courts, bleachers, playground equipment and other features.
During its meeting, the council also:
• Approved the demolition of a pro shop and shed on the former Woodland Golf Course property on South Hine Street where a new Jimmy Gill Park will be located. A house on the site will be sold.
• Approved the purchase of about 0.4 of an acre of property on Sanderfer Road from Wilma Daly Austin for $16,000, including closing costs. The land, which adjoins city-owned property, will be used in the Sanderfer Road widening project.
• Amended its paving contract with Reed Contracting Services to mill, pave and stripe Lindsay Lane from the intersection at Pepper Road to U.S. 72 for $146,279.
• Authorized the mayor's office to apply for a grant of $19,600 from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area to buy software to digitize cemetery records. Holly Hollman, grant coordinator with the city, said Athens would be required to provide matching funds for the project.
