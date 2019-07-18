ATHENS — The City Council could decide Monday whether to move ahead with a project to mill and pave the streets around the Limestone County Courthouse Square or explore the possibility of uncovering and leaving decades-old brick exposed in some sections.
Council members agreed on Monday to table action on amending the city's paving contract with Reed Contracting Services to include milling, paving and striping the streets at an estimated cost of $300,000.
Athens resident Scott Marshall, who has appealed to the city for about a year to remove asphalt from some downtown streets to restore the brick underneath, brought in a Tuscaloosa contractor on Tuesday to strip the asphalt from a portion of Market Street to determine the condition of the brick underneath.
It took about two hours to heat and remove the asphalt from a portion of Market Street of about 25 feet long and six to eight feet wide, Marshall said. He would like to see the brick restored on Market and Washington streets from Marion Street to the railroad tracks.
“In my opinion, the brick is in excellent shape,” though the surface of the bricks in some spots are left with minor damage from milling work there about 20 years, he said.
“In my opinion, it’s too good not to uncover more,” said Marshall, who’s asked the contractor, Asphalt Restoration Co., for estimates on several options to present to city officials.
The streets scheduled to be milled and paved are: Jefferson Street from Market Street north to Hobbs Street; Marion Street from Market north to Hobbs; Market from Marion east to the railroad tracks; and Washington Street from Marion east to the railroad tracks.
“There are a lot of things we have to think about before we tackle a project like that,” including the cost of making a brick roadway safe and compliant with Alabama Department of Transportation standards, Dolph Bradford, the city’s street department director, said Monday night.
Councilman Chris Seibert said at the meeting that another potential issue is the difference in elevation between the brick and the new curbs recently built around the square.
“The bricks absolutely looked great,” said Council President Harold Wales, who joined Marshall, Bradford and some curious onlookers in watching the demonstration on Market Street. Wales said he was surprised that, “after 70 years, the bricks could look that good.
“Most of us would like to see the brick,” Wales said. “It’s part of our history. But at what cost?”
Wales wants to get input from City Clerk/Treasurer Annette Barnes and Public Works Director James Rich, then ask the council for a decision at Monday’s council meeting or the next council meeting.
“We can’t let this drag on,” he said.
Council members Wayne Harper and Joseph Cannon were impressed with the appearance of the brick, but want to know the time and cost involved in restoring the brick, compared with paving the roads as planned.
“If the price is right, it would be something we should consider,” Harper said.
“My big question is the cost,” compared to paving, Cannon said. “We were elected and hired to be financially responsible.”
Cannon said he would not support brick streets for the entire square, just the section around the demonstration. And he doesn’t want to delay the paving and striping work around the square.
Mayor Ronnie Marks urged the council not to delay a decision past next week, saying it would be a mistake to let the paving contractor leave the community and then try to get back on its schedule.
In other business Monday, the council voted 3-2 to pay Nashville-based Farmer Morgan a fee of $130,000 to explore potential uses of the former Pilgrim’s Pride site near downtown Athens and work with the city in developing a master plan for it.
Crews have finished clearing buildings and debris from the nearly 33 acres at Pryor Street and Sussex Drive.
Ben Farmer, principal and managing partner of Farmer Morgan, said in May that the firm would use a “charrette” process, including a five-day on-site workshop, to get community input. A draft document would be generated for review before a final version is presented, according to Farmer.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. ended its Athens operations in 2009 and, after years of negotiating with the company, the city closed on the purchase of the property, at a price of $550,000, in January 2018.
The estimated cost of the cleanup, including the land acquisition, is about $1.18 million.
